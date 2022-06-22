ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Baseball allows teams to sell CBD sponsorships

Major League Baseball teams have been told they can sell CBD sponsorships.

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is a chemical compound found naturally in cannabis plants.

The commissioner's office informed teams that a sponsor would need to be certified by the NSF, a global health and safety organization, to ensure the CBD products do not contain THC that causes psychoactive effects. A sponsor would need to be approved by the commissioner's office.

MLB told teams of the decision to allow CBD sponsorships on Tuesday. The decision was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.

