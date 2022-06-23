Sky, Sparks prepared for more dramatics

The Chicago Sky had the largest comeback in history when they defeated the host Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday.

After overcoming a 28-point deficit against the league-leading Aces, the Sky (11-5) will try to be less dramatic when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks (6-9) on Thursday.

“It’s not something I want to do again,” said Allie Quigley, who had 13 points and seven assists for Chicago. “But they’re such a fast-paced team and so are we, there wasn’t time to worry about the next play or even the score. It was just, ‘OK, just keep chipping away, chipping away.'”

The Sky saw Las Vegas score a WNBA-record 41 points in the first quarter and build a 51-23 lead in the second quarter.

But Chicago outscored the Aces 53-33 in the second half and finished with 34 assists.

“No matter what’s going on in a game, we believe we have a chance to win,” said Courtney Vandersloot, who led the Sky with 25 points.

The Sparks saw a 16-point fourth-quarter lead shrink to one before holding off the visiting Washington Mystics 84-82 on Tuesday.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points as Los Angeles won for the first time in three tries since interim coach Fred Williams replaced the fired Derek Fisher.

“We needed that,” said Chiney Ogwumike, who had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Sparks led by 16 points with less than six minutes remaining before the Mystics went on a 24-9 run to get within a point with 13.3 seconds left.

Nneka Ogwumike made two free throws, but Washington had a chance to tie when Natasha Cloud was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left. Cloud made the first free throw, but missed the second and third

“What we’re doing is building a foundation,” Nneka Ogwumike said. “We were building a foundation when the season started of getting to know each other and we’re still doing that.”

–Field Level Media

