ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sky, Sparks prepared for more dramatics

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFXiH_0gJ9UhUD00

The Chicago Sky had the largest comeback in history when they defeated the host Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday.

After overcoming a 28-point deficit against the league-leading Aces, the Sky (11-5) will try to be less dramatic when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks (6-9) on Thursday.

“It’s not something I want to do again,” said Allie Quigley, who had 13 points and seven assists for Chicago. “But they’re such a fast-paced team and so are we, there wasn’t time to worry about the next play or even the score. It was just, ‘OK, just keep chipping away, chipping away.'”

The Sky saw Las Vegas score a WNBA-record 41 points in the first quarter and build a 51-23 lead in the second quarter.

But Chicago outscored the Aces 53-33 in the second half and finished with 34 assists.

“No matter what’s going on in a game, we believe we have a chance to win,” said Courtney Vandersloot, who led the Sky with 25 points.

The Sparks saw a 16-point fourth-quarter lead shrink to one before holding off the visiting Washington Mystics 84-82 on Tuesday.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points as Los Angeles won for the first time in three tries since interim coach Fred Williams replaced the fired Derek Fisher.

“We needed that,” said Chiney Ogwumike, who had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Sparks led by 16 points with less than six minutes remaining before the Mystics went on a 24-9 run to get within a point with 13.3 seconds left.

Nneka Ogwumike made two free throws, but Washington had a chance to tie when Natasha Cloud was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left. Cloud made the first free throw, but missed the second and third

“What we’re doing is building a foundation,” Nneka Ogwumike said. “We were building a foundation when the season started of getting to know each other and we’re still doing that.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mercury, NV
Local
Illinois Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Derek Fisher
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Chiney Ogwumike
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Natasha Cloud
ClutchPoints

Warriors GM Bob Myers drops truth bomb on trading No. 28 pick amid interest from Celtics, Knicks, Magic

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to kick 0ff on Thursday, at 8 P.M. Eastern. It should be an evening full of drama as teams across the league are involved in numerous trade rumors. The Golden State Warriors have received interest from the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic in the 28th pick […] The post Warriors GM Bob Myers drops truth bomb on trading No. 28 pick amid interest from Celtics, Knicks, Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Mystics#The Chicago Sky#The Los Angeles Sparks
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation

One of the biggest criticisms Zion Williamson faced this past season was about his weight. The New Orleans Pelicans star did not look like he was in proper shape throughout the 2021-22 campaign as he worked through his rehab. Well, you can now throw all of that out the window. Images of Zion’s offseason transformation […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Has Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

Earlier this week, Shareef O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility for a pre-draft workout. O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has drawn interest from a handful of teams during the NBA Draft process. In addition to receiving interest from the Lakers, he had visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Ewing’s Net Worth in 2022

Patrick Ewing is a retired basketball player and current head coach of the Georgetown University Hoyas. He is part of the NBA’s All-Time Greatest 75 Players list and is widely considered to be the greatest-ever player for the New York Knicks. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Patrick Ewing’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy