ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tom Brady Calls Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Album of The Year

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7WkF_0gJ9Ueq200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWWhP_0gJ9Ueq200

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Pusha T’s latest album has gotten a championship co-sign from none other than NFL superstar Tom Brady in a recent social media post.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback expressed his love for It’s Almost Dry in a post through his social media accounts on Tuesday (June 21st). The post shows Brady going for a run through the streets of New York City, with the Ye-produced “Dreamin of The Past” serving as the backdrop. The video is an ad for BRADY Run Apparel, the player’s new athletic clothing line. That line is set to make its debut Thursday, complete with its own color, “Brady Blue.”

“You guys know I have 1,124 career rushing yards, right? No accident. RUN is available Thursday,” the tweet read.

Pusha got wind of the tweet and retweeted it with a call to check it out and added his own repeated assertion that his album was the best of the year. “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…” he wrote.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner took it a step further by calling it “album of the year” in a quote tweet shortly after that directly mentioned the rapper. That co-sign made Pusha T seriously happy, to the point that he posted the exchange on his Instagram account with the caption, “BRADY SAID WHAT HE SAID!!!”

For Pusha T, the rave review from the football legend has added to the critical acclaim the album produced mostly by Pharrell has received since its release in late April. At the moment, the rapper is finishing up his tour for the album. It’s also not his first interaction with the quarterback, who got a mention on the infamous diss track towards Drake, “Infrared” from the DAYTONA album in 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Celebrates Becoming a Grandfather For The 1st Time

Paris, France – Rick Ross has five children, and one of them has officially made him a grandfather. On Friday (June 24), the Maybach Music Group boss took to his Instagram Story with a post revealing the news. In the video shared throughout social media, Ross is hanging out...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Drake Responds to ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Criticism

Fans were surprised by the release of a new dance album by Drake that is a deviation from his most recent rap music. But, the shocl drop this weekend features 14 tracks of pulsing dance music that has some expressing disappointment. As reported by Complex, the Canadian rap star shared a video during what appears […]
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Football
New York City, NY
Entertainment
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Pusha T
Person
Pharrell
Person
Drake
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Confronts Man For 'Disrespecting' A Woman: 'I'll Beat Yo Ass'

Boosie Badazz will come to the defense of someone who needs it, and fans saw that in a recent video clip where the rapper checked a man who was berating a woman. In the video shared on social media, Boosie barked at a bearded gentleman outside of a hotel for “disrespecting” a female. It’s unclear what led to the incident, but the Louisiana native wasn’t having any of it.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Is A Big Fan Of Victoria Beckham’s Shapewear Line

If you keep an eye on Tracee Ellis Ross’ style, you know the actor loves to make a fashion statement. Her wardrobe is full of eye-catching pieces with prints, sequins, and feathers. (That’s perhaps why Christopher John Rogers is one of her all-time favorite designers.) Recently though, the actor has been keeping her ensembles unusually minimal and low-key. For evidence, take Ross’ VB Body collection outfit, which she wore for her most recent Black-ish promo event. Her all-black set came from Victoria Beckham’s newly launched line of form-fitting basics, which, despite its primarily neutral color offerings, caught the actor’s attention.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Southside Dubs Himself The "BBL Funder," Says He's Paid For 10+ Surgeries

Southside has accomplished a lot of things throughout his career, from producing, writing, and rapping on some of the biggest songs in recent years to funding over 10 BBLs, as he admitted during a recent interview. During the sitdown, an interviewer asked the 33-year-old if he would consider himself a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Of The Year#Daytona#American Football#Brady Run Apparel
BET

BET Awards 2022: Young Dolph and Key Glock Put Memphis on the Map with These Classic Bangers

Hip hop lost a piece of itself when rapper Young Dolph was tragically gunned down in his hometown of Memphis, TN, but the rapper’s legacy lives on through his contributions to the music industry. Though he may not be with us, we’re celebrating his life and music ahead of the BET Awards 2022, where the late star earned a nomination for “Best Group” alongside fellow rapper and cousin Key Glock. So as we draw close to this year’s ceremony hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, let’s take a look back at some of the hottest tracks from Young Dolph and Key Glock that put their city on the map.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Lil Durk Walks Amiri Fashion Show At Paris Fashion Week

Durkio on the runway, relaxed. Lil Durk hits the runway for his modeling debut during this year’s Paris Fashion Week as he walks in the Amiri Fashion Show. Joining the likes of recent addition of hip hop stars adding “runway model” to their resume, like Jim Jones and Offset, Durk surprised PFW attendees with his participation in the collection’s Spring-Summer 2023 preview.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TMZ.com

Amber Rose & Mannie Fresh Drop 'Get Ya Hoe On' Music Video

Amber Rose is cooking up her own version of a hot girl summer -- she's now a full-fledged rapper who's applying some of her Slut Walk magic to her music!. Amber unleashed her new song "GYHO/Gotcha" … a sexually charged acronym for "Get ya hoe on" and remix to the Big Tymers classic "Get Ya Roll On."
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy