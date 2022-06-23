ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix officials to tailor $10M workforce program toward parents

A Phoenix subcommittee wants to tailor a $10 million workforce program specifically toward working parents, even if means taking longer to distribute the funding as a plan is conceived.

There was some confusion Tuesday between the three-person Phoenix Workforce Ad Hoc Committee and staff of how much parents would be featured in the $10 million program, paid for with federal coronavirus relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Kate Gallego said she’d thought the entire program would be tailored toward parents.

“I think at least for some of us, being a parent was very hard during the pandemic, and some people had to leave the workforce to care for children, and I thought this would be maybe a chance to really invest in those parents and give them more support and a chance to make a major career switch to a new program,” Gallego said during the Tuesday meeting.

Gallego and fellow committee member Laura Pastor emphasized that helping parents in the workforce is a two generation — or 2gen — approach, saying this community assistance can have a double impact because it helps the parent as well as the child, who is dependent on their parent or parents’ income.

“It just would feel so good if rescue plan dollars could help people have transformational career switches,” Gallego said.

Staff presented a plan that included parents in some regard but also had a focus on getting money into workforce programs as soon as possible, getting people through training and into jobs.

“We’ve got thousands of jobs today that are going unfilled that we believe we can move pretty quickly in meaningful areas,” Community and Economic Development Director Christine Mackay said.

However, Mackay noted staff would be happy to change plans for the funding to whatever the committee directs.

With several years allowed by the U.S. Department of Treasury to distribute the federal dollars and other workforce dollars having already been distributed by the city, Gallego said she’d hoped to use this money to design a unique plan for working parents.

Deputy City Manager Gina Montes said she believed the spending deadline the Treasury gave the city was the end of 2025 but she needed to check to be sure.

“I feel like Treasury has given us a few years and so if we spend a little more time setting up, I am supportive of trying to do something new and innovative that could be a real national model,” Gallego said. “I understand that if we give it quickly to existing programs that we would get the money spent more quickly, and I understand why some people could think that is valuable, but if I look at all the other dollars we are getting out, I think we do have the chance to try to do something really special here for parents that could be a national leader.”

Both of Gallego’s fellow subcommittee members — Pastor and Councilwoman Ann O’Brien — agreed taking a “step back” was appropriate to consider how the city could tailor workforce programs toward working parents and to set goals for how many parents they’d like to see involved in the program.

“I think it would be wise to take a step back and look at how we can impact those especially single parents even if it takes us a little more time,” O’Brien said.

The plan for the $10 million program was to break it down into $1.5 million to Arizona Career Pathways, which would aim to recruit working parents for the programs and $1.5 million the Maricopa County Community Colleges District to provide education and workforce navigation services. The remaining $7 million would be funneled through MCCCD to cover students’ training, work experiences or support services.

Staff noted support services can include child care for parents in a class or workforce training program as well as costs a student could incur whether they are a parent or not — books, lab fees, transportation or utility and rent assistance.

“Those things that really act as a barrier,” Mackay said.

Mackay’s staff has been striving to serve as an intermediary between businesses and workforce programs at the community colleges, with MCCCD designing some new curriculum based on employer needs, including a program on property management.

The Community and Economic Development Department also has been connecting students in MCCCD workforce programs to some employers for job interviews and has encouraged employers to provide internships, apprenticeships and other connections to help bolster the workforce.

Mackay and LaSetta Hogans, Phoenix’s workforce administrator, outlined several industries that have immediate hiring needs. That included a program based primarily out of South Mountain Community College for construction training. Hogans said there is “a huge need” for more construction workers.

“As our city continues to grow and develop and as we continue to expand, we need construction workers,” she said.

The South Mountain Community College program would be aimed at recent high school graduates. Gallego said she would rather not see this funding go toward that but again pushed for a focus on parents in the workforce.

The industries staff outlined with ready-to-fill local jobs were health care, bioscience, information technology and cybersecurity, financial services, customer contact centers, manufacturing, electric vehicles, construction and trades, entrepreneurship, hospitality and tourism, community health services and early childhood education.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.

