Columbus, OH

Police: Cellphone video shows fight between teen girls led to Glenwood Park gunfire

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

A man who shot the accused teenage assailant in last week’s fatal Glenwood Park shooting in the Hilltop was a bystander who was related to a participant in a fight that quickly led to shooting, Columbus police said at a Wednesday news conference.

The June 15 shooting left a 24-year-old woman dead, and an 18-year-old woman injured and the 15-year-old suspect accused of shooting the two women wounded .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozwpe_0gJ9UN1n00

Police say the incident began around 5:20 p.m. as a verbal dispute in a parking area in Glenwood Park between the city pool there and a community center, which was being used as a cooling center during last week’s power outages and temperatures in the 90s.

Glenwood Park shooting: Cellphone video shows teen girls' fight, police say

A cellphone video of the incident released Wednesday by police shows two teenage girls fighting. One had apparently grabbed the other by the hair and was pulling her when police say 15-year-old Avent’tay Soloman — whose girlfriend was involved in the fight — began firing his gun into a group of people.

According to police, Atayia Nichols, 24, a half-sister of one of the fight participants, was not involved in the fight. Investigators believe she was trying to remove Soloman from the midst of the altercation when he began firing his gun.

Nichols was shot by Soloman and taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she died from her injuries at 5:54 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old woman was also wounded by Soloman, who was then himself shot by an unidentified man.

Police followed a blood trail and found Soloman several blocks to the west on Wrexham Avenue. He was taken to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, but survived his injuries.

Soloman was a Briggs High School athlete who had been employed by Columbus' anti-violence youth jobs program for five days before the shooting . He was assigned to an elementary school in the Hilltop but was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Police: Man who shot suspect may have acted in self-defense

The man shot Soloman was related to one of the participants in the fight, but was not himself a participant, Columbus police detective Delbert Chapman said.

Chapman said police have interviewed the man and it appears that he acted in self-defense. Police will be discussing the adult shooter with prosecutors to determine whether charges should be filed.

The man, whom police declined to identify, is not currently facing any charges. Police said they are still investigating where Soloman got the gun he used in the shooting, and whether the man who shot Soloman legally owned his gun.

“The question you have to ask yourself: If he wouldn't have done that, would that have stopped more shots from being fired by Mr. Soloman? His action probably helped save people,” Chapman said.

Police declined to say how many shots each of the two shooters fired, though as many as eight shots can be heard in the cellphone video released Wednesday by police.

Police say a screenshot from a separate video shows Soloman brandishing a handgun and beating someone with the gun moments before the shooting.

Soloman has been charged in Franklin County juvenile court with a delinquency count of murder in Nichols’ death and a delinquency count of felonious assault for wounding the 18-year-old woman, who was taken to OhioHealth Grant in critical condition.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that they intend to have Soloman tried as an adult.

Sgt. Joe Albert, a police division spokesman, said the city is seeing a trend of verbal arguments turning physical and then to guns shortly after fighting starts.

“Sadly, what we’re seeing around the city right now as soon as (a fight) occurs —firearms are being produced — and that’s what’s leading to our shootings, especially involving young people,” Albert said.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police: Cellphone video shows fight between teen girls led to Glenwood Park gunfire

