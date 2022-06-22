ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury Awards Bill Cosby Accuser $500K After Finding He Sexually Abused Teen

By Zack Linly
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHAdJ_0gJ9UKNc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36U47g_0gJ9UKNc00

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Early last month, we reported that Bill-with-the-puddin’-pill Cosby was being sued by 64-year-old Judy Huth, who accused Cosby of forcing her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16. Cosby’s legal team denied the allegations, of course, but a Los Angeles County jury ruled in favor of the plaintiff and awarded her half a million of the disgraced comedian’s money.

The Associated Press reported that “jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.” And while Huth wasn’t granted any punitive damages to go along with the $500,000 she was granted, she said the money was never the point. The point was justice.

“It’s been torture,” Huth said of the legal battle that spanned seven years. “To be ripped apart, you know, thrown under the bus and backed over. This, to me, is such a big victory.”

Cosby didn’t give testimony or even attend the trial at all (we previously reported that a judge ruled Cosby could assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, meaning he was allowed to —as the great Andre 300 once put it—”duck in your little hole, coward, tuck your head”), but clips from a 2015 video deposition were played for the jurors. In that video, he denied having any sexual contact with Huth. And, of course, Cosby is still denying any wrongdoing through his publicist, attorneys and a spokesperson who said Cosby plans to appeal the verdict.

That spokesperson also claimed that, since Huth didn’t win punitive damages, Cosby and his team actually won the case.

I meeeean, if it cost you 500 racks plus legal fees to declare yourself a winner of a case you’re still threatening to appeal —did you really win? Obviously not.

Cosby’s attorneys even admitted their client, who was well into his ’30s at the time, “met Huth and her high school friend on a Southern California film set in April of 1975, then took them to the Playboy Mansion a few days later,” AP reported. (So, very immediate R-Kelly-before-there-ever-was-R-Kelly vibes —but nah, I’m sure he’s innocent.)

From AP:

Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three had been hanging out, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act.

Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 — the age she initially remembered being when she went to the mansion — and a wave of other women accusing Cosby of similar acts brought fresh trauma over what she had been through as a teenager.

Huth’s attorney Nathan Goldberg told the jury of nine women and three men during closing arguments Wednesday that “my client deserves to have Mr. Cosby held accountable for what he did.”

I mean, accountability would be Cosby serving the prison sentence he got out of a year ago, and maybe some time for his alleged crimes towards Huth. (I still have to use “allegedly” since he wasn’t convicted criminally. Yes, it’s annoying.)

But this is apparently the closest thing to justice in this case. At least it’s something, I guess.

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Cosby Accuser Seek Damages, His Side Says 'Game Over' in Final Arguments

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Reuters) -Legal arguments in a civil case against Bill Cosby came to a close on Wednesday with his attorney telling jurors they should not believe his accuser's claim that the comedian sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said plaintiff Judy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TMZ.com

Bill Cosby Jurors Must Restart Deliberations After Nearly Reaching Verdict

Bill Cosby was minutes away from hearing his fate in a civil trial that's been ongoing for a couple weeks now -- but he got a reprieve ... apparently because of budget cuts. During Friday's court date in Santa Monica, Judge Craig Karlan -- who's presided over the case -- told jurors they'd have to restart deliberations from scratch Monday -- all 'cause of a weird way the day ended, including the foreperson being excused over a previous promise.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Pennsylvania Stepmother Sentenced To Life In Prison For Starving 12-Year-Old To Death

A Pennsylvania woman convicted in the 2020 death of her malnourished 12-year-old stepson was handed a life sentence this week, prosecutors said. Kimberly Maurer was sentenced to life behind bars plus 10-20 years on Wednesday after her conviction in March on charges of first degree murder and child welfare endangerment in the death of her husband’s son, Maxwell Schollenberger. She’d originally been charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of conspiracy.
ANNVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Attorneys#Coward#Violent Crime#Getty Images#The Associated Press
Sharee B.

Bill Cosby Fined $500,000 in Teen Assault Case During Playboy Mansion Days

Bill Cosby has been ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution to a victim in a civil case regarding the assault of a woman who was in her teens during her time at a Playboy Mansion. This comes after the comedian was released from prison just one year ago following a string of assault allegations stemming from over 60 women.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopWired

Brooklyn Drill Rapper 22Gz Arrested For Attempted Murder

Say what you will about the Drill rap scene in New York, one thing you can’t say is it’s a soft one. Brooklyn’s 22Gz has become the latest Drill rapper arrested. The New York Post is reporting that rapper 22Gz a.k.a Jeffrey Mark Alexander was taken into custody by authorities at JFK International Airport as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopWired

Jussie Smollett Says Time In Jail Gave Him “Clarity”

Jussie Smollett stated that he was innocent and did not pay two men to stage a racist and homophobic attack on him as he sat down for an interview on Sway In The Morning on Monday. He spoke about the time he spent in jail giving him clarity after being found guilty of lying to police in March, declaring that he's "not a piece of s--t".
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Obie Trice Arrested For Threatening Ex-GF & Her Family

Former Shady Records artist, Obie Trice hasn’t had a hit in years—no shots. But apparently he has added a new record to his portfolio, just not the kind he would’ve wanted. According to TMZ the “Sh*t Hits The Fan” rapper was recently arrested for allegedly making threats at his ex-girlfriend. To make matters even worse, […]
WEST BLOOMFIELD, NY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy