California Clasico match-up between Quakes and Galaxy expected to draw 30K+

By Aaron Tolentino
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The 78th edition of the California Clasico will feature the San Jose Earthquakes facing the Los Angeles Galaxy on June 25 at Stanford Stadium. The Quakes announced Wednesday the club has sold more than 30,000 tickets for Saturday’s event and expects to sell more ahead kickoff.

The California Clasico was first held at Stanford Stadium back in 2012, had over 50,000 fans attend each year until 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was on a two-year hiatus until this year.

The Earthquakes usually play their home games at PayPal Park in San Jose. However, due to the venue’s 18,000-seat capacity, the game will be played at Stanford Stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000.

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the California Classico at Stanford Stadium, there will be a halftime ceremony to honor players who have participated in the years prior. The Earthquakes said Sam Cronin, Seven Lenhart, Marvin Chavez, Jason Hernandez and Alan Gordon — who also played for the Galaxy — are expected to be there.

Stanford, CA – Saturday June 30, 2018: Pre-game prior to a Major League Soccer (MLS) match between the San Jose Earthquakes and the LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium.

The Earthquakes (3-7-6) currently sit at 14th and last place in the Western Conference Standings. The Galaxy (7-5-3) are at fifth place in the conference. San Jose has two MLS Cup titles while Los Angeles has won it five times.

The Galaxy came out ahead in its last road match against the Quakes with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scoring two goals in a 3-1 home win at PayPal Park in June of 2021.

The Quakes will be looking to Saturday’s match as an opportunity to turn around a difficult season that saw Head Coach Matias Almeyda fire in mid-April.

Longtime Quakes midfielder Shea Salinas says a win over the Galaxy would be huge for this club.

“I think it would be big. We want to be strong at home we’ve started to do that, we’ve had some tough away games but this game in the past has turned out season around. We’ve won this game before and gone on to make the playoffs. And so this is a big statement game it shows our character. I think the atmosphere speaks for itself. When you show up to this game you’re warming up you can feel the energy, there’s a lot of people there. When you’re pulling up in the bus even there’s people tailgating, it’s just a crowded game it just has a different feel. And so if you can’t get up for this game you need to check your pulse,” said Salinas.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. Information on how to watch the game can be viewed here . Tickets are available here .

Longtime 49er, Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny dies at 93

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny died at the age of 93 of “natural causes” on Friday, June 17, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced in a news release Wednesday. He began his 13-year NFL career on the 49ers from 1952-60, finishing his career with the Minnesota Vikings (1961-62), […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
