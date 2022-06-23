Francisco Caffaro to Play for Team Argentina in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Caffaro will suit up for Argentina in FIBA qualifiers next week in Venezuela and Panama

The Argentina national men's basketball team is set to wrap up the final pair of games in the first round of qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup next week. Argentina released its 15-man roster for the two games and it includes Virginia center Francisco Caffaro.

Caffaro became an Olympian last summer when he played for Argentina in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Now, Caffaro returns to the international stage and will be on Argentina's roster for games against Venezuela on June 30th in Puerto La Cruz and against Panama in Panama City on July 3rd.

16 countries from the Americas are competing to secure seven spots in the FIBA Basketball World Cup next year: Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Virgin Islands, United States, and Venezuela. Each team faces the other three national teams in their group of four twice (once at home, once away) and the top three teams in each group will advance to the second round of group play. Next week's games represent the final games in the first round of qualifying. Argentina has already secured a bid to the second round with its 3-1 record through the first four games, which took place in November 2021 and February 2022.

2023 FIBA World Cup Americas Qualifiers

The 12 teams that advance to the second round of group play will play an additional six games, taking place in August 2022, November 2022, and February 2023, which will determine the seven teams that qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Caffaro will likely not play with Argentina in any of the three windows of the second round, as he will be with Virginia on its Italy trip in August and UVA will be in season in November and February. Caffaro is listed as the tallest player on Argentina's roster at 2.14 meters (approximately 7'1").

