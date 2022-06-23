ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC summer travel is still on, despite long-term economic uncertainties

By Tim Carlin, Greenville News
 2 days ago

Rising gas prices and record inflation have not stopped travel and tourism in the Upstate — yet.

Lauren Duffy, an associate professor in Clemson University's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management department, said that between 65% to 91% of Americans are still planning to travel for leisure within the next six months.

But Duffy said that those numbers could begin to decrease if gas prices and inflation continue to rise.

"The decisions that you'll see now with people traveling, they might be upset in the short term, but they're still going to pursue their trips and their vacations," Duffy said. "And, in the long term, we're going to see much more stress about the realities of it."

Despite this potential for a downturn in leisure travel, Duffy said she remains optimistic.

Because of the Upstate's geographic location away from the Interstate 95 corridor — where Duffy said gas prices are "extreme" — and its abundance of natural resource-based tourism options, Duffy said the area may be able to avoid major impacts.

"The Upstate isn't actually that badly positioned," Duffy said. "We're still having good summer travel."

She added that "the Upstate has, and probably will, remain more stable."

Before making outright trip cancellations, travelers tend to take other steps to make traveling more affordable, Duffy said, like scaling back on trip length and choosing closer destinations.

Greenville SC residents still plan on summer travel

Like national research suggests, some Greenville residents are not drastically changing their travel plans just yet, but they are keeping a watching eye on the ever-changing economy.

Marlee Stokes, who works at Resurgent Capital Services, is carpooling with two friends to a wedding in Charleston next month in order to save money on gas, although she said the group would most likely have carpooled anyway.

Stokes also has upcoming trips that require air travel, which she's more concerned about.

"Flight costs right now are completely out of control," she said. "I have alerts set up on the flights to watch when the prices come down a little bit, and they're just not coming down."

Like Stokes, retired Greenville resident Aileen Scott's summer travel plans have not been severely impacted by rising prices at the pump and beyond.

"So far, we've been able to carry on with our plans," Scott said.

Beyond this summer, Scott said she's sure her travel plans will be impacted if prices continue to rise. For now, she said it's all about playing the waiting game.

"I think we're just kind of waiting month to month, year to year, election to election," she said with a laugh.

While travelers are beginning to feel the pinch, business owners in the tourism industry are also starting to see a change.

Bo Aughtry, chairman and CEO of commercial real estate firm Windsor Aughtry, said the company's portfolio metrics are currently up from both 2019 and 2021. But he is seeing a bit of "softness" in recent numbers.

Last month, over 80% of the business from Windsor Aughtry-owned Hampton Inn and Suites in downtown Greenville came from leisure travel, Aughtry said. And because he's unsure if and when those statistics will change, Aughtry said his focus is on making sure his hotels are operating at the highest level possible.

"We want to be the best we can be," he said, "because there are some market components we have no control of."

While summer travel plans in the Upstate remain largely unchanged and long-term economic uncertainties loom, Stokes said she was ready to see a change in travel costs.

"Just like everybody else," Stokes said, "I'm ready to see some relief."

Tim Carlin covers county government, growth and development for The Greenville News.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: SC summer travel is still on, despite long-term economic uncertainties

