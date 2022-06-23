ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

French Montana & Harry Fraud ft. Jadakiss & Benny The Butcher "Bricks & Bags," Lil Durk ft. Doodie Lo "Did Sh*t To Me" & More | Daily Visuals 6.22.22

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

With French Montana and Harry Fraud’s Montega project about to hit the streets, Montana is on his grizzley to get some buzz building and gets some help with his effort courtesy of some Hip-Hop heavyweights.

In his latest visuals for “Bricks & Bags,” French links up with Benny The Butcher at the club before ending up at the studio where Jadakiss was residing and ready to go with the kind of bars that earned him the Verzuz MVP award. Still undisputed too.

From New York to Chicago, Lil Durk gets some studio time in himself and in his clip to the Doodie Lo assisted “Did Sh*t To Me,” Durk and Doodie get lit in the lab before taking to the road to break all the speed limits.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, BLK Odyssy, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA & HARRY FRAUD FT. JADAKISS & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BRICKS & BAGS”

LIL DURK FT. DOODIE LO – “DID SHIT TO ME”

SOULJA BOY – “BASEBALL”

BLK ODYSSY – “SUICIDE DOORS”

LIL GOTIT – “SHUT THE DOOR”

DAPPA FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “SELFIES IN A WRAITH”

RICHIE ROZAY FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “NO LOVE SONGS”

FISHXGRITS & YN JAY – “COOCHIE SELLER”

JAHMIEL – “IRREPLACEABLE”

Comments / 0

HipHopWired

DJ Akademiks’ Reputation Questioned After Underage Comments Resurface

Hip-Hop’s most vocal media personality is being called out once again. Some of DJ Akademiks‘ old comments regarding romancing young girls have resurfaced—and the demands for his removal from the paint have heightened. As per Hot New Hip Hop the Rap commentator is being dragged on social media for some very questionable comments he made […]
CELEBRITIES
