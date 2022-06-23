ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville's Blake Franks has South Carolina football recruiting offer and Clemson interest

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
Blake Franks wakes up to a different life than the one he led at the start of May, although he is doing his best to remain unchanged.

The Greenville High School junior offensive lineman began that month without a college offer before the first one came May 5 – and it was a big one from SEC program Mississippi.

Franks, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound prospect who plays multiple offensive line spots, now holds 10 offers after South Carolina, Penn State and North Carolina offered on three consecutive days starting last Thursday. His other offers are Miami (Florida), Louisville, Coastal Carolina, South Florida, Miami (Ohio) and Liberty.

Franks said the Mississippi offer "was really surprising because I didn't think that would happen for me, and I still don't really believe all the offers I'm getting right now. I've put the work in and I guess the (Mississippi) coaches saw that and felt they could offer right then and there. I plan on making a visit there for a game this season."

As for the sudden rapid rise in his recruiting, Franks said, "Some days it feels different and some days it doesn't. Some days I'm going to practice feeling like I have a target on my back because I have offers. It's definitely been a different experience just being able to talk to these college coaches I used to think were bigger than life.

"I feel if I indulge myself in this experience too much I might become soft, so I have to keep the mindset that I haven't won the war yet. I need to get more boxes checked off my checklist."

Not yet ranked in the 247Sports Composite for 2024, Franks has visited South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina and South Florida.

"It's really hard to say that just one school stood out, but Miami, Clemson and South Carolina all made it seem like I was coming home, a part of the family," he said. "All the coaches would just surround me with all the love and that was a very intriguing and different experience being there as a prospect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3h0H_0gJ9TwW500

He added that dealing in person with USC coach Shane Beamer, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Miami coach Mario Cristobal made him feel like they were extremely happy to have him on their campuses.

"Even though they are head coaches and I may have thought they didn't really care if I was there or not, they really made it seem like it was really important for me to be there," he said.

Franks grew up rooting for Clemson and said an offer from the Tigers would mean a lot.

"I'm trying to pull away from being a fan of any certain school. But I really enjoyed watching Clemson over the years, where they've been, the championships they've won and the players they've had go to the NFL and do great things," Franks said.

"But I try to look at schools more with the thought of I'm going to be there four years and I can't go based off me being a fan, or that the school has a nice look and I really enjoyed seeing it. I have to go somewhere based off being at the school four years, learning and growing as a player and a student. So I have to keep that in mind. I have to throw away the whole fan perspective."

Franks was always the tallest kid in class growing up and acknowledged he previously struggled with being overweight at times prior to becoming a freshman. By the end of his ninth-grade season, he'd become dedicated in the weight room and at practice and was in such good shape he believed he could begin last season as a starter.

While he played multiple positions, he spent the majority of snaps at left guard next to tackle Collin Sadler, now a Clemson freshman after rising to become the No. 153 overall prospect and 14th-best tackle in the country.

"Blake has a work ethic that is like nothing I've ever seen," Greenville coach Greg Porter said. "Collin was another one that way, and Blake definitely had the blueprint to follow with Collin, to watch him and how he prepared and how he got himself into a position where he was very marketable and an All-American type of player. Blake works hard, he has the measurements, he's strong and he has just a strong mental approach to want to get better every day that you don't usually see in high school kids."

