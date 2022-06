GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County deputies are warning citizens of a scam that is going around the area. They said a person is calling people telling them they missed a court date and now they must pay a fine. Investigators said the scammer is using names of real Guilford County Deputies. The number showing up the caller ID is 336-612-4947. Deputies said they do not conduct business over the phone. If you have questions about a warrant you can contact the sheriff's office directly. If you believe you have been scammed you can contact the Guilford County Sheriff's Office (336)-641-3690.

