ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

First Look Inside at CityFlats Hotel Grand Opening

ebw.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady to peek inside the brand new CityFlatsHotel? Check...

ebw.tv

Comments / 0

Related
buddhaa belly

Five Affordable Restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort.

Imagine if you just booked your next vacation to Walt Disney World Resorts, but now you have no idea where to dine or if you’ll be able to score a reservation. It's a good thing you came to the right place. Here, I will be sharing five Walt Disney World restaurants that you’ll be able to reserve, walk up to, and afford on your budget. But you'll be able to create lifelong memories with your family and friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rooms
Time Out Global

Disneyland is launching a $110,000 private jet trip to all 12 of its parks

Are you truly, borderline-unhealthily obsessed with Disney? Well, we might have the ideal package holiday for you. A new trip will take travellers to all 12 Disney theme parks via private jet, spanning six countries in 24 days and also including tours of several wonders of the world, from the Taj Mahal to the Pyramids of Giza.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BBC

Caerphilly Castle revamp approved despite Disneyland comparison

An ambitious Caerphilly Castle revamp has been given the go-ahead by local councillors, despite one comparing the development to Disneyland. In a £5m revamp, the castle's Great Hall will be given a makeover and a new visitor centre will be built. The plans are part of Cadw's five-year plan...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Construction Walls Up Around Possible Future Shrek & Donkey Meet and Greet Location in Universal Studios Florida

The meet-and-greet location for “Shrek” characters closed a few weeks ago, along with the Classic Monsters Café it was attached to. Universal announced Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona would move to a new location in Universal Studios Florida but did not specify where. We later noticed the stone planters from the old meet-and-greet outside the abandoned Barney Shop in Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Disney Gives Official First Look at New ‘Santa Clause’ Series!

Back in January, Disney announced that it would be creating a new Disney+ series based on its hit Christmas trilogy, The Santa Clause. The news itself was exciting, but then Disney shared that Tim Allen would be returning to reprise his role as Scott Calvin, AKA Santa Claus. Disney didn’t share a lot of details at first, but we later learned that Elizabeth Mitchell had also signed onto the series. Mitchell played Carol, the woman who would marry Scott in The Santa Clause 2 and become Mrs. Claus.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy