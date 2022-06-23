First Look Inside at CityFlats Hotel Grand Opening

Back in January, Disney announced that it would be creating a new Disney+ series based on its hit Christmas trilogy, The Santa Clause. The news itself was exciting, but then Disney shared that Tim Allen would be returning to reprise his role as Scott Calvin, AKA Santa Claus. Disney didn’t share a lot of details at first, but we later learned that Elizabeth Mitchell had also signed onto the series. Mitchell played Carol, the woman who would marry Scott in The Santa Clause 2 and become Mrs. Claus.
