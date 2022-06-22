ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Shuts Down The Idea of Antonio Brown Returning, Reflects On Time As His Coach

By Easy Money Typer
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axqst_0gJ9Ss1O00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZtiN_0gJ9Ss1O00

Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

M ike Tomlin didn’t bite his tongue about the idea of problematic and currently unemployed wide receiver Antonio Brown returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin Is Not Interested In Coaching Antonio Brown Again

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stopped by his former player Ryan Clark’s podcast, The Pivot , for a rare interview. Of course, Clark’s co-host Fred Taylor brought up Antonio Brown, who was also a guest on the show, and the fact he said he would love to return to Pittsburgh. The Super Bowl-winning head coach quickly shut down that idea but is open to Brown signing a one-day contract to retire as a Steeler.

“Y’all know that ain’t happening,” Tomlin quickly replied. “He’s moved on, we’ve moved on,” he added.

Mike Tomlin Has Plenty of Respect For Antonio Brown

But it wasn’t all bad when talking about “that guy,” as Tomlin called him. The head coach reflected on what it was like to coach a talent like Antonio Brown and had glowing words to say about the DONDA Sports president.

“What I’ll say about AB is this, we had nine great years,” Tomlin said. “I appreciate that dude in ways I can’t explain to y’all. … I don’t think enough gets said about the will of that dude, about the work ethic of that dude, about the fearlessness in which he played the game. … I’ve never seen him blink on the football field. I’ve never seen him shy away from anything that was uncomfortable on the football field. I’ve only seen him run into burning buildings, as they say, on the football field. We talk about all this other stuff, but we don’t talk about that.”

“Unbelievable will. Unbelievable work ethic. Unbelievable belief in himself. That’s what I think about when I think about the nine years that I spent with that dude,” he continued.

The Steelers head coach even marveled at Brown’s punt returning skills saying at one point he was “the best punt returner on the planet.”

Tomlin even talked about the importance of coaching, which left many in agreement that they would run through a wall for the head coach.

You can peep the entire interview and more reactions to it in the gallery below.

Photo: George Gojkovich / Getty

1. Agreed

2. Well damn

3.

4. True

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Now the Last First-Rounder Unsigned

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sign first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett to his rookie deal. Now, with the New England Patriots signing offensive lineman Cole Strange, the Steelers quarterback is the last remaining first-round pick without a contract. Pickett was selected 20th overall by the Steelers this spring, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Denver, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Mike Tomlin Reveals If Antonio Brown Will Ever Return To Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin is a championship-winning coach, so it shouldn't be overstated that he knows a thing or two about work ethic and how to get to the top. Over the years, Tomlin has had the chance to coach some pretty incredible players, including none other than Antonio Brown. Of course, Brown's time with the Steelers came to an unceremonious end a few years ago, but now, he seems to be looking for a reunion.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Believes Mike Tomlin Should be on Hot Seat

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled in the playoffs for some time now, and one team insider believes that should up the tempature of Mike Tomlin's seat with the orginization. During his weekly Q&A, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac was asked if Tomlin's seat should "at least be lukewarm" heading into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
Person
Art Rooney
Daily Mail

NFL seeks to move ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores's racial discrimination lawsuit from a New York courtroom to private arbitration hearings overseen by commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL and six of its teams have filed a motion to move a racial discrimination lawsuit from a New York courtroom to private arbitration overseen by league commissioner Roger Goodell. The league and the teams filed papers late Tuesday with a judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by Brian...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson settlement talks reportedly “fell apart”

The NFL’s investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the damning allegations against him is said to be nearing the end, with the two sides negotiating over the specific number of games he will miss as part of a suspension. In the wake of Watson settling 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him, it was assumed that a decision might be imminent.
CLEVELAND, OH
12up

Steelers sign first-round pick Kenny Pickett

It's about time. Entering Thursday, all but one first-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft had signed his rookie deal: Kenny Pickett. Not to worry, Steelers fans, as things have finally gone down. Indeed, Pittsburgh announced that they've inked their QB of the future to his first NFL contract. Now,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy