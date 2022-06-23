ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

House built on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ now for sale

By Brian Dulle, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. ( WDAF ) – The last two years we’ve seen the housing market boom with frenetic home buying where many sell above list price , and some prospective buyers seek fixer-uppers for their first home.

One house near North 65th Terrace and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas, might not be on a new home owner’s affordability list, with a list price at $540,000, but the history of the home might be of some interest.

The 2,888-square-foot, single-family home was built in 2007 as part of the hit TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” or “Extreme Home Makeover” hosted by Ty Pennington.

The episode that aired in January 2008 featured U.S. Marine Daniel Gilyeat and his family. Gilyeat was on a tour of duty in Iraq when a bomb hit his truck, leading him to suffer major injuries and the loss of his left leg.

Nexstar’s WDAF spoke with Gilyeat back in 2014 as he faced doing some repair work on the home on his own, including work on massive cracks in the ceiling he said had been there since the beginning. He had not heard from the contractor since 2008. WDAF did reach out to the contractor at the time but never heard back.

In 2010, Gilyeat ran for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Kansas, following Dennis Moore’s retirement. Today, Gilyeat inspires wounded soldiers across the United States, according to his online biography .

Housing costs could keep climbing: Here’s why

Gilyeat is not currently listed as the owner of the home and now resides in Florida. He appeared on Fox News’ “The Five” last year and received a tract wheelchair.

According to Zillow, the house was first listed for sale in May 2021 for $459,950 and removed in July 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9yQ8_0gJ9SZRh00
The house as it looks as of June 2022. (WDAF Photo/Brian Dulle)

The house was listed again for sale by Platinum Realty in April 2022 for $565,000, with the price dropping to $540,000 in May 2022.

Kansas, Missouri among states with most affordable housing

According to Platinum Realty’s listing , the house sits on 1.186 acres and has four car garages, two attached and two detached. The house was built with no stairs to help Gilyeat get around easier due to his leg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Heartland Coca Cola Bottling Company

At Heartland, our culture is built around putting people ﬁrst. We produce, sell, and distribute the highest quality and best tasting beverages in the world by honoring the principle of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”. At our Lenexa, Kansas production facility we...
LENEXA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Real Estate
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, KS
Business
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Projects across Raymore: Johnny’s Tavern

There are few places to go to watch the “big game” in Raymore, but residents will have one more option later this year at a restaurant that may be familiar to many. Johnny’s Tavern, a popular sports bar and restaurant in the Kansas City metro area, will be opening its newest location in Raymore. The new restaurant will be at the Raymore Market Center at Highway 58 and Sunset Lane.
RAYMORE, MO
fox4kc.com

Kansas City, Kansas, makes list of worst-run major cities in the US: study

Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy and infrastructure. (See how they weighted each of the 38 criteria in their methodology here.)
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Pennington
kansascitymag.com

Why the landmark Imperial Brewery downtown will soon face the wrecking ball

Kansas City has long loved local lager. The vacant Imperial Brewery Co. building looming ominously over I-35, just south of downtown Kansas City, is proof. Built in 1902, at its zenith the six-story brick brewery was producing some 300,000 barrels of beer a year. The signature beers were Mayflower and Imperial Seal. It’s been vacant for the last forty years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Eater

The 14 Best Barbecue Joints in Kansas City

Since Henry Perry, the self-styled father of Kansas City barbecue, opened his first lunch stand in 1908, locals and tourists have been trying to pin down what exactly defines the KC barbecue style. Misconceptions abound. Many think that thin-sliced brisket and tomato sauce sweetened with molasses are requirements of the genre. Others point to burnt ends, one of the city’s proudest inventions: fatty, smoky cubes of beef brisket with a crunchy, caramelized bark. But pitmasters here are just as preoccupied with beef and pork ribs, hand-cranked sausages, moist and salty pit ham, and other preparations of brisket.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#House#Wdaf
kansascitymag.com

Kansas City restaurant news for July 2022

Here’s a roundup of notable restaurant news for Kansas City, including July openings and more coming soon…. The upcoming July issue of Kansas City includes a small list of incoming breweries with a brief mention of Vine Street Brewing, which is coming to the Jazz District this fall. We caught up with co-owner Kemet Coleman to get more information on the project. Vine Street is the city’s first Black-owned brewery and was announced last year, with a projected opening date of this summer. The updated timeline is no later than October, Coleman says.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Iraq
Startland News

Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties

Despite its widely-known street name, “Troost Avenue” does not accurately represent the small businesses, nonprofits and families along the increasingly dense Kansas City corridor, said Chris Goode. “So many beautiful efforts take place on Troost — from The Combine to Operation Breakthrough or Urban Cafe and Rockhurst University… We are all collectively pushing for community, The post Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

As inflation impacts fireworks, Blue Springs church offers reprieve

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — You'll soon start to see firework tents popping up across the metro, but your Fourth of July celebration might cost you more this year. Wholesale fireworks prices are up, but KMBC 9 found out why a church in Blue Springs, that uses fireworks as a fundraiser, is taking a hit to keep prices down.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy