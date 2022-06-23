EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: NYC transit pres. speaks on plan to improve subways, up customer satisfaction

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York City Transit President Richard Davey spoke to 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern Wednesday on the state of the subway and the MTA’s plan to keep commuters safe and happy.

“I think the subways are safe, relatively speaking, but there’s a lot more we can do,” said Davey. “Whether it’s we ourselves are installing more cameras in the system to working with the NYPD and the Mayor who’s committed to getting more police out in our system.”

Despite Davey’s sense that safety is improving in the subways, he said he’s still not satisfied.

“One robbery, one anything is one too many,” he said.

Transit crime is up 54% from the same time last year.

Davey says he's aiming to see a major improvement to customer satisfaction.

In other subway news, the MTA announced on Wednesday a plan to make 95% of stations accessible with elevators and ramps by 2055.