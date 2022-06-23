LSU announces it will unveil Pete Maravich statue outside PMAC on July 25

Pete Maravich already has his name on the building, and soon he'll also be standing outside of it in perpetuity.

LSU announced that it will unveil a statue of Pistol Pete, the program's all-time leading scorer, on July 25. The statue slated to sit outside the PMAC was approved unanimously in 2016 and will stand alongside Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit.

The statue will officially be unveiled at 6 p.m.

Maravich, who would've turned 75 this year, averaged an astounding 44.2 points per game during his three seasons at LSU (1967-'70) and despite the fact that the 3-point shot did not exist at that point. In total he scored 3,667 points during his run at LSU, a record that still stands today.

Pistol Pete was the 1970 Naismith Award winner and the Sporting News National Player of the Year, and was All-American three times for the Tigers. He went on to be drafted No. 3 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 1970. He was a 5-time NBA All-Star and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988. Maravich tragically died of a heart condition that same year at age 40.