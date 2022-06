PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt senior citizens are invited to dress their best and cut a rug at the annual Hattiesburg Senior Prom. On Thursday, those getting up there in age but young at heart can celebrate with friends, old and new, at the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center in downtown Hattiesburg. Doors will open from 11am to 1pm. The event is free and open to anyone ages 55 or older.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO