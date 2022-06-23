Memphis entrepreneur and mayoral 'right-hand man' Pete Aviotti dies

Pete Aviotti, a lifelong Memphian whose diverse interests and connections allowed him to contribute across a wide sector, died Tuesday, June 21, of cancer. He was 88.

Among his most visible contributions are the Church Road interchange on Interstate 55 and the work he did with the City of Memphis as special assistant to Mayor Willie Herenton to help CN Railway complete a $100 million renovation of its Johnson Yard in southwest Memphis.

People who worked with Aviotti remember him as an affable man, who often had an impish smile and was loaded with connections, largely because he had an easy way of building rapport with wide groups of people and cemented the contacts with generosity, including invitations for hot tamales at his home.

Pete Aviotti

“He was a very helpful person with private business and public service,” said John Elkington, who developed Beale Street and ran it for the city. “He made the system work better. People like that are extremely important in making government work.”

Pat Halloran, former president and CEO of the Memphis Development Foundation, which operated The Orpheum Theatre, said everybody loved Aviotti.

“Being that Pete and I married sisters — Anne and Penny — he always said we were truly brothers but by a different mother,” Halloran said. “He took great delight in saying that.”

Aviotti was a consummate entrepreneur, in part because his hardscrabble life as the son of Italian immigrants taught him the value of hustle.

Before he was even a teenager, he would hire out as a drummer for traveling dance big-bands playing at The Peabody and Claridge hotels.

He also was a strong high school baseball player at Christian Brothers High School and signed on with the Boston Red Sox. His contract was bought out a year later by the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I knew he was a drummer, but I didn’t realize it was at age 11 and that he was a member of the musicians’ union,” said Ralph Gagliano, Aviotti’s longtime neighbor on Overton Park in Midtown. “That’s crazy.”

Gagliano shared Aviotti’s love of baseball (Gagliano played for the Cleveland Indians) and all things Italian in Memphis.

“Pete covered a lot of territory,” Gagliano said. “He was in between my era and my parents’ era. He was very close to that generation of the Italian community, but at the same time, he was connected to the young people in the community, too.

“He was the mediator,” Gagliano said. “He could bring people together to get something done. He was a great negotiator.

“Everything was calm and cool. If you had a gripe with someone in the administration somewhere, he would get you together, and before the meeting was over, everyone was shaking hands, and you felt like you were good friends with everyone in the room,” Gagliano said.

Aviotti broke his leg and that ended his baseball career. He came home to Memphis and began what would be his life’s work in road construction and real estate development, including heading Dunavant Enterprises’ development division for years.

“It was like working with an icon,” said Bill Dunavant III, CEO, president and chairman of the board of directors.

“Pete led us through some really, really great projects, from the Church Road interchange on I-55 to the Olive Branch Industrial Development, east of the airport,” Dunavant said.

Dunavant owned the northeast and northwest quadrants of what would be the interchange. Aviotti’s job was to get the players together to make it happen, including getting through state and federal red tape.

“Pete was very instrumental in getting the state of Mississippi to put that interchange in and make it all work,” Dunavant said. “He got all the players together. Pete was always very proud of that. He was a vital part of our team for so many years.”

Because he had so many connections, Aviotti and Jim Gilliland were natural choices to lead Willie Herenton’s mayoral transition committee in 1992, after Herenton, the city’s first Black mayor, was elected the first time.

“Pete was my right-hand man,” Herenton said. “He was my liaison to the Memphis business community. Moreover, Pete was one great guy. I don’t know anyone that didn’t like Pete.”

After Aviotti retired from Dunavant in 1998, Herenton named him his special assistant, saying, “Pete, we’ve got an office for you, you’re here all the time. You are serving the City of Memphis, at least, we ought to pay you.”

In that capacity, Aviotti was Herenton’s loyal adviser, taking on projects that needed development expertise and making connections.

“He was a critical liaison between my office all and the major railroads,” Herenton said, including CN, which was expanding here with intermodal connections and a revamped switching yard in southwest Memphis off Peeples Road.

“Pete spearheaded it from a technical perspective, our collaborative effort with the railroad,” Herenton said. “He knew CEO Hunter Harrison. Pete kept telling me what an opportunity this was for Memphis, and he stayed on it. It may have been about five years that were in communication on it.”

The power of their bond, Herenton said, was that Aviotti loved hunting and kept inviting Herenton to join him. Finally, Herenton said he relented and went to a duck blind in Arkansas with Aviotti.

“I said, ‘Pete, you are the only guy in the world, man, who could get me to do that. I’m a city guy.’”

Aviotti’s parents immigrated to the United States and ran a small grocery on South Parkway. They lived in a house attached to the back of the store and later moved their three children to Jackson Avenue and Stonewall Street.

“He told me he could remember his dad had diabetes and had a leg cut off,” said his wife, Penny Aviotti. “He remembered his father sweeping the floor at the grocery, hobbling with one leg. The work ethic was incredible.”

He grew up steeped in the Catholic church with the rest of the Italian community.

“I can remember one Lent, instead of giving up something like drinking, he said, ‘I have decided to not say anything negative about anybody for six weeks,’” she said. “The joke was, we couldn’t tell.”

While he knew he could not be cured, Penny Aviotti said, he wanted to live each day.

“In the last 10 days of his life, he literally went to Huey’s with friends and ordered chili and tamales,” she said. “He went fishing; two friends would take him and carry him to their car and carry him to the boat. And the next day, he wanted to go to Coastal Fish. I wheeled him in in a wheelchair.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecil Aviotti. He is survived by his wife, Penny, seven children and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 2:30 p.m.