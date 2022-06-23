ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Police: Bell Acres woman falls victim to bail bond scam, $14,000 recovered

wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged bail bond scam, Allegheny County police said Wednesday. Watch the report in the video player above. Bell Acres police responded to a fraud report on Tuesday afternoon, county police said. The victim told police...

www.wtae.com

wtae.com

Woman shot to death outside Uniontown bar

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is dead after a shooting late Thursday night at a bar in Uniontown, Fayette County. Police responded to McPatton's Pub on North Gallatin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers on scene found the victim, 34-year-old Samantha Harden, of Uniontown, on the road. “Our call was...
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man fatally shot in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Friday.Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded around 3 p.m. to ShotSpotter alerts on Chauncey Drive. Officers found a man who was shot in the side. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.Officials said two men were detained for questioning and two guns were recovered at the scene. It is not clear if there have been any arrests. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

State police searching for missing teen from West Mifflin

State police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Police say Tamira Nelson was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday near a home on Glenburn Drive in West Mifflin. She is described as five foot two inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police believe...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Man with Warrant Arrested During Traffic Stop in Aliquippa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Franklin Ave and School Street in Aliquippa on a 2018 Chevy Impala being driven by 26-year-old John Anderson of Ambridge at 8:45 PM Monday Night, June 20, 2022. Troopers said via...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Arrests made in McKees Rocks drug raid

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks police have arrested three men following a drug raid at 12D Valley Street. Police said Eric Howard, Robert Simpson and Jerome Williams are in custody at the Allegheny County Jail, waiting to be arraigned. Cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, packaging material, manufacturing contraband, edible...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police arrest two suspects in connection to 2020 Aliquippa homicide

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police announced they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a man in November 2020. The Beaver County District Attorney's office along with Pennsylvania State Police Troop D arrested and charged Rico Rodgers and Jeffrey Alford with criminal homicide and firearms violations. In November 2020, the City of Aliquippa Police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the area of Wykes Street and Davis Street. Once they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Curtis Flowers, has been shot in the head and killed. They requested the assistance of state police who then took over the investigation. On June 17, 2022, police were able to arrest and charge Rodgers and Alford for the murder of Curtis Flowers.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

No injuries reported in Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road in Brentwood was closed early Friday as crews battled a fire on Kaufmann Avenue. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road was closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews worked to put out the residential fire. No injuries were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer saves boy and father from flooded river in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged for the attempted murder of a mailman

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh man was indicted on Wednesday for attempted murder after attacking a mailman in Brookline on May 28. Matthew Harrison, 43, attempted to murder and assault an employee of the United States with a deadly or dangerous weapon according to the indictment, reported WPXI. On May 28, a mail carrier […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Woman Hits Parked Cars

A Butler woman damaged several parked cars in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street around 8:00 yesterday morning. Butler Township Police say that 43-year-old Amy Scheibel hit a parked Monte Carlo, pushing it into another parked car. The Monte Carlo ended up in a neighbor’s yard, and the other vehicle spun across the road into a utility pole.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Man reunites with pet cat after multi-car crash separates them

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man was released from the hospital and reunited with his pet cat after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash along Route 22 in Export. On May 18, first responders extracted Christopher Bell from his vehicle, and Life Flighted him to a nearby hospital where he underwent several emergency surgeries. The crash occurred when a car that was speeding swerved and smashed into Bell's car police said.
EXPORT, PA

