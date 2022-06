Members of the Activision Blizzard board of directors are being faced with a difficult decision after shareholders voted in favor of a harassment report. The Activision Blizzard board had recommended shareholders to not vote in favor of the report (via PC Gamer). "First, the Board believes that, rather than diverting energy and resources toward creating yet another report, we should continue to directly respond to employee concerns," the board wrote. "Focusing all our attention on these concerns is the best way quickly and effectively to create genuine change in our workplace."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO