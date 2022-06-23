ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Man was found dead in Pismo Beach 5 months ago. Police are still trying to identify him

By Stephanie Zappelli
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

Authorities are still seeking to identify a man found dead in Pismo Beach in January.

The body of a white, adult male was found washed up on the beach on Jan. 13, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The body had been in the water for an extended period of time,” the release said. “There were no obvious signs to indicate the death was criminal in nature.”

The man had numerous tattoos, including a tulip on his left arm, along with flames “and possibly the top of a high-rise building” on his left ankle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He also had a purple hoop earring in a tragus piercing in his left outer ear, the release said.

The Pismo Beach Police Department and the Coroner’s Unit of the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 805-781-4513 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Investigators seek help identifying body found on Pismo Beach

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the body of a man found washed up on the shore near South Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach on Jan. 13. Investigators are hoping someone will remember the man’s unique tattoos and piercing. Shortly...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death investigation underway after body washes ashore

Body appears to be a white male with numerous tattoos, according to authorities. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office this week released information about a body washing ashore in South County. On Jan 13, the body of an unidentified adult male washed up on the shore near South Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach. The body had been in the water for an extended period of time. There were no obvious signs to indicate the death was criminal in nature.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Death by Drowning 06.23.2022

The sheriff’s department reports that the body of an adult male which washed up on the beach in Pismo Beach in January remains a mystery. They’re still trying to identify him. He is a white male with numerous tattoos. One tattoo is a tulip on his left arm....
PISMO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pismo Beach, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pismo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Fire destroys home in Lompoc

Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenburg Space Force Base answered the call for a fully involved structure fire at a home in downtown Lompoc late Thursday night. The post Fire destroys home in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Sheriff S Office#Coroner#The Coroner S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

SLO man arrested for allegedly shooting at other person amid confrontation

Originally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release:. “Just before 11pm on Tuesday evening, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting that a shooting had just occurred in the Vintage at SLO apartment complex located in the 3500 block of Ranch House Rd. between a male suspect and an unknown victim in a dark-colored sedan. The callers reported they heard multiple gunshots in the parking lot and that the dark-colored sedan fled the area at a high rate of speed, but the gunman was still on the scene.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles man sentenced to 28 years to life for murdering witness

A San Luis Obispo County judge sentenced a 25-year-old Paso Robles man on Tuesday to 28 years to life in prison for the premeditated murder of 27-year-old Trevon Perry, a witness in another case. Nicholas Christopher Ron’s sentence did not satisfy Perry’s family. Perry’s relatives spoke out in court during...
PASO ROBLES, CA
slocounty.ca.gov

Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (25) sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27) with the use of a firearm

District attorney Dan Dow announced today that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (DOB 08/16/1996) has been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the March 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27). Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
193
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy