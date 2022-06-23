Man was found dead in Pismo Beach 5 months ago. Police are still trying to identify him

Authorities are still seeking to identify a man found dead in Pismo Beach in January.

The body of a white, adult male was found washed up on the beach on Jan. 13, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

“The body had been in the water for an extended period of time,” the release said. “There were no obvious signs to indicate the death was criminal in nature.”

The man had numerous tattoos, including a tulip on his left arm, along with flames “and possibly the top of a high-rise building” on his left ankle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He also had a purple hoop earring in a tragus piercing in his left outer ear, the release said.

The Pismo Beach Police Department and the Coroner’s Unit of the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 805-781-4513 .