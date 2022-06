BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99, although it should let up some this week. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Scattered to numerous storms will be possible this afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Some of these storms may be strong to marginally severe. Localized damaging winds, small hail, and heavy downpours will be the main concern with the strongest activity.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO