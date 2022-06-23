Twining man to be imprisoned for booby trap crime

WEST BRANCH, Michigan (WNEM) — In mid-March, Michigan State Police were dispatched to a medical emergency in East Tawas where the victim overdosed on narcotics allegedly delivered to them by another East Tawas resident. The event occurred on March 15. East Tawas first responders and Michigan State Police troopers attempted first aid, but the victim – a 35-year-old East Tawas man – was pronounced dead at the scene. After further investigation, MSP determined the victim died of an overdose. MSP then identified a suspect, 35-year-old Cara Elizabeth Cummings, of East Tawas, who allegedly delivered the narcotics. On Friday, June 3, Cummings was arrested on a two-count felony warrant. While the incident remains under investigation, the MSP West Branch Post urges anyone with information to contact their office at 989-345-0956. To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

EAST TAWAS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO