Arenac County, MI

Twining man to be imprisoned for booby trap crime

By Mandi Hecht
arenacindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARENAC COUNTY – An Arenac County man who was accused of setting up a...

www.arenacindependent.com

Comments / 1

CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Arrested For Allegedly Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

State Police investigate assault with intent to murder

FAIRGROVE, Mich. (WNEM) - A minor is in custody and is facing several charges after threatening someone with a knife. State Police Caro troopers responded to the scene in the 4000 block of Center Street in Fairgrove on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. Troopers were told that a 14-year-old was threatening...
FAIRGROVE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Arrest Michigan Woman Accused Of Delivering Drug In Deadly Overdose

WEST BRANCH, Michigan (WNEM) — In mid-March, Michigan State Police were dispatched to a medical emergency in East Tawas where the victim overdosed on narcotics allegedly delivered to them by another East Tawas resident. The event occurred on March 15. East Tawas first responders and Michigan State Police troopers attempted first aid, but the victim – a 35-year-old East Tawas man – was pronounced dead at the scene. After further investigation, MSP determined the victim died of an overdose. MSP then identified a suspect, 35-year-old Cara Elizabeth Cummings, of East Tawas, who allegedly delivered the narcotics. On Friday, June 3, Cummings was arrested on a two-count felony warrant. While the incident remains under investigation, the MSP West Branch Post urges anyone with information to contact their office at 989-345-0956. To remain anonymous, those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
EAST TAWAS, MI
County
Arenac County, MI
Arenac County, MI
Crime & Safety
Twining, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Twining, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc12.com

East Tawas woman arrested after narcotics delivery caused overdose death

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - An East Tawas woman has been arrested after the delivery of narcotics left one man dead last March. Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the dead of 35-year-old East Tawas resident, Eric Robert Jordan. Troopers said that they arrived to the 500 block of Westover Rd. at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 for a medical emergency.
EAST TAWAS, MI
WNEM

Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputy saves life of choking woman

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was in the right place at the right time after he saved a woman who was choking. In a Facebook post, the office said that William Webster was attending a class at Delta College, and the group went to a nearby restaurant to eat.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Joint Human Trafficking Sting Nabs Four Suspects

A six month joint operation between the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrests of four people in a recent human trafficking sting. Police say three suspects from Saginaw County and one from Bay County were arrested after they attempted...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

‘Come get me, you coward,’ Michigan man yelled at police, firefighters amid strange crime spree

CARO MI — A Chesterfield man is in police custody after allegedly going on an odd crime spree in Tuscola County. The case began on Saturday, June 18, when police responded to the Pat Curtis Chevrolet dealership at 700 N. State Road in Caro for a vandalism complaint. Witnesses said they had been driving by when they heard a loud bang and watched a white Chevrolet pickup truck hit two parked vehicles and leave the scene. The witnesses jotted the truck’s license plate number and called 911, according to Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Midland man charged in alleged strangulation

A 34-year-old Lee Township man is in jail after police arrested him for attempting to strangle a 32-year-old woman Thursday night. Leslie Simpson was arraigned in 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter on charges of second offense domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder. He was previously charged with domestic violence in July 2021. He is on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
MIDLAND, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Reward offered in killing of father of six found dead in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Last November, a Buena Vista Township man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Saginaw. No arrests were ever made, but Crime Stoppers is hoping to change that with the offer of a four-figure reward. Just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 8, police...
abc12.com

Genesee County GHOST operation announces more arrests

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has announced more arrests in a multi-county GHOST sting to end a human trafficking operation. Swanson and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel announced four arrests and the counties plan to collaborate again. On Tuesday, three people were arrested in Saginaw...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
clarecountycleaver.net

Amigo-Van Accident Fatal for Harrison Man

On June 22, at 1:03 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a call of a car versus pedestrian personal injury traffic crash, within the intersection of First and Main Street in the City of Harrison, within Clare County. Responding deputies arrived and found that 70-year-old Kenneth Harbaugh of Harrison was riding his amigo west in the cross walk of First Street when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Express van, being driven by a 21-year-old Harrison man that was making a left hand turn from Main Street onto North bound First Street. Mr. Harbaugh was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the van sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
HARRISON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dies after Saginaw shooting; police seek suspect

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A shooting Sunday in Saginaw left a man dead. Police said Monte Edwon Wilson, 43, was shot in the 3000 block of Bundy St. around 9:25 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Read more stories from around Michigan here. No...
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Twining Man Sentenced for Booby Trapping Home to Harm Police

A former police officer accused of booby trapping his home to harm state police troopers has been sentenced to prison. On January 19, 2021, troopers were sent to the home of 68-year-old Roger Broadstone of Twining to question him about accusations of credit card fraud. After an initial visit, police returned with a search warrant, but Broadstone barricaded himself inside and rigged booby traps in order to harm the police.
TWINING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Fire destroys Pole building Wednesday

Three departments responded, but firefighters faced a complicated situation when a pole building, owned by Donald Dietschat 740 Witbeck Drive was destroyed by a fire Wednesday. Clare firefighters were called to the scene on the north side of Shamrock Lake around 3:45 p.m. and fought the blaze for nearly two...
CLARE, MI

