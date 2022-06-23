Panthers fall to state champs in eighth

We are heartbroken to announce the death of our Mother, Patricia (Joanie) Welch on Monday, June 20, 2022. Formerly a long-time resident of Au Gres, she passed away peacefully at her current home in East Tawas with her three children by her side, age 82. She was born to the...
STANDISH – An annual event this weekend will entertain visitors and help provide local scholarships for graduating high school seniors. The Sunrise Side Antique Tractor Club will hold its Antique Tractor Show/Tractor and Engine Show Swap Meet on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Andersons Grain Elevator in Standish, 4198 S. Huron […]
AU GRES — A break-in at a storage facility in Au Gres has been linked to a string of robberies in the area. On the evening of May 31, several storage units at Bayview Storage, 3611 E. Huron Road in Au Gres, were broken into (US-23). The padlocks on the doors were cut, and several of the units were robbed. […]
ARENAC COUNTY – An Arenac County man who was accused of setting up a booby trap in his home to kill police officers in January 2021, has been sentenced to prison. Roger Allan Broadstone, 68, of Twining, appeared before Arenac County’s 23rd Circuit Court District Judge David Riffel last Wednesday, June 15. He was sentenced to 41 months to 10 […]
