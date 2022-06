Justine Locke’s unique career path has seen her advance from Edmonds School District support staff to an administrative leadership position. “I’ve always wanted to teach, I just, my life took a little detour for a little while,” she said. Locke started her career in education several years ago as a “lunch lady” in the Mukilteo School District, before later getting a job with the Edmonds School District’s events staff which, she noted, “is how I got my foot in the door” locally.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO