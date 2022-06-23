ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler killed in Hollygrove as shootings ring in across New Orleans

By Kylee Bond, Anna McAllister
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— As gun violence continues to strike New Orleans, three more shootings were reported in the city Wednesday evening–the most recent death being a 2-year-old boy.

The New Orleans Police Department says that the latest shooting occurred in the Hollygrove area, in the 8600 block of Apple Street.

Early reports show that around 6:15, the toddler sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. In a press conference on Thursday, the NOPD announced that the child’s death was self-inflicted.

“We have got to get a handle on what’s going on” Wife of gunshot victim meets NOPD, local leaders to discuss solutions

The child’s name has not yet been released.

About half an hour before the toddler was shot, the NOPD responded to the intersection of Bienville and Crozat streets where three men were also shot on Wednesday evening.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log released on Thursday morning, two men, ages 30 and 34, were walking in the area when they heard gunfire believed to have come from three unknown suspects. The two men were struck, along with a 51-year-old man who was also in the area.

These two shootings come after a man was found dead on the side of a road in Central City after having been shot.

Police continue to investigate all three shootings. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD immediately.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.

