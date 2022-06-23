ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House built on ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ now for sale

By Brian Dulle, Nexstar Media Wire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. ( WDAF ) – The last two years we’ve seen the housing market boom with frenetic home buying where many sell above list price , and some prospective buyers seek fixer-uppers for their first home.

One house near North 65th Terrace and Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kansas, might not be on a new home owner’s affordability list, with a list price at $540,000, but the history of the home might be of some interest.

The 2,888-square-foot, single-family home was built in 2007 as part of the hit TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” or “Extreme Home Makeover” hosted by Ty Pennington.

The episode that aired in January 2008 featured U.S. Marine Daniel Gilyeat and his family. Gilyeat was on a tour of duty in Iraq when a bomb hit his truck, leading him to suffer major injuries and the loss of his left leg.

Nexstar’s WDAF spoke with Gilyeat back in 2014 as he faced doing some repair work on the home on his own, including work on massive cracks in the ceiling he said had been there since the beginning. He had not heard from the contractor since 2008. WDAF did reach out to the contractor at the time but never heard back.

In 2010, Gilyeat ran for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Kansas, following Dennis Moore’s retirement. Today, Gilyeat inspires wounded soldiers across the United States, according to his online biography .

Housing costs could keep climbing: Here’s why

Gilyeat is not currently listed as the owner of the home and now resides in Florida. He appeared on Fox News’ “The Five” last year and received a tract wheelchair.

According to Zillow, the house was first listed for sale in May 2021 for $459,950 and removed in July 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9yQ8_0gJ9NeW900
The house as it looks as of June 2022. (WDAF Photo/Brian Dulle)

The house was listed again for sale by Platinum Realty in April 2022 for $565,000, with the price dropping to $540,000 in May 2022.

Kansas, Missouri among states with most affordable housing

According to Platinum Realty’s listing , the house sits on 1.186 acres and has four car garages, two attached and two detached. The house was built with no stairs to help Gilyeat get around easier due to his leg.

