Jack’s Family Restaurants to reopen location in North Cullman on June 27

Cullman, Ala. – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) will reopen its restaurant in North Cullman, Alabama on June 27, 2022. In celebration of the restaurant’s reopening, Jack’s is awarding the first 50 customers who make a purchase on reopening day with free Jack’s breakfast for one month.

“Jack’s is proud to be a community favorite,” says Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “The relationships we share with our guests are truly special, which is why we are excited to celebrate the reopening of this location by offering a special promotion to members of the North Cullman community.”

The restaurant is located at 3180 Hwy 157. It features the Jack’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch, porch seating with rocking chairs and a porch window.

Customers can dine in or place their order for pick up at https://www.eatatjacks.com/ or on the app. The new location also offers catering.

To celebrate the Grand Reopening, the company is offering 12 weeks of online-exclusive giveaways, prizes and promotions at the North Cullman location. For more information on the online-exclusive offers, download the Jack’s app ( https://www.eatatjacks.com/pages/rewards/ ).