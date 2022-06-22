Winston-Salem firefighters battle blaze on Renigar Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled a fire on Renigar Street on Wednesday evening.

Fire crews and police were called to the home around 7:30 p.m.

The home in the 4500 block of Renigar Street was fully engulfed. Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene.

The fire was contained around 8:30 p.m.

Neighbors tell FOX8 the building was a group home. It is unknown if anyone was in the home while it was on fire.

It is also unknown how the fire started.

A neighbor says she was outside and saw the smoke before fire crews arrived.

“Just a lot of black smoke coming from down at the bottom of the street…right before the fire trucks started coming,” said Dara Hauser, a neighbor.

She went on to say it became difficult to breathe in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

