Winston-Salem firefighters battle blaze on Renigar Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled a fire on Renigar Street on Wednesday evening.
Fire crews and police were called to the home around 7:30 p.m.
The home in the 4500 block of Renigar Street was fully engulfed. Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to the scene.
The fire was contained around 8:30 p.m.
Neighbors tell FOX8 the building was a group home. It is unknown if anyone was in the home while it was on fire.
It is also unknown how the fire started.
A neighbor says she was outside and saw the smoke before fire crews arrived.
“Just a lot of black smoke coming from down at the bottom of the street…right before the fire trucks started coming,” said Dara Hauser, a neighbor.
She went on to say it became difficult to breathe in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
