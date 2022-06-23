ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged in delivery truck robbery

By Gaby Moreno
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the suspect’s ident i ty and charge.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Edinburg Police have arrested a man after he stole a delivery truck with another man inside of it.

Police: Two arrested after assaulting elderly couple

Police responded to a call at the 1500 block of Carmen in reference to a stolen delivery truck Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officials learned that two individuals were making a delivery when another man stole the truck. One man was still in the back of the truck.

The suspect got the truck stuck in a grassy area a block away, then assaulted the individual, and fled the scene.

Man sentenced to 12 years after deadly drunk driving crash

Edinburg Police were able to find the suspect and arrest him. He will be charged with one count of felony robbery.

While officers were searching the area, a police unit caught fire and has been declared a total loss. No officers were injured.

On June 23, 2022, Francisco Orlando Garcia, 32, was charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery and given a $75,000 bond.

