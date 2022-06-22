DVFD combats continued fires

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation. Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation. Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation.

PARKER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO