Dublin, TX

DVFD combats continued fires

dublincitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs drought conditions continue, fires continue to be a problem in the area. On Monday, June 20 into the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 21, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department responded to five fires between 3:14 p.m. and 2:17 a.m. According to information shared by DVFD Fire Chief Paul...

www.dublincitizen.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Palo Pinto Dempsey Fire Has Consumed Nearly 12,000 Acres

A wildfire in Palo Pinto County has consumed thousands of acres and prompted evacuations, authorities say. The fire, dubbed the Dempsey Fire, consumed 11,600 acres by Saturday evening in a rural area west of Mineral Wells and was still only 12% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. According to...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
dublincitizen.com

Erath fire works sellers agree to stop 'fins & sticks' sales

Firework sales across the county start today and all five firework stands have voluntarily agreed not to sell fireworks with sticks or fins, essentially rockets and missiles. According to Erath County Fire Marshal Tommy Shelton, he approached all of the firework stands in the county to ask them not to sell rockets and missiles because of drought conditions. Firework stands are not shortening their sell dates, and will be able to sell June 24 – July 4, if they choose.
ERATH COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Whitney stabbing

WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – Authorities have arrested a man charged with stabbing another man in Whitney. The Whitney Police Department responded to an assault at approximately 12:01 a.m. on June 5, in the the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Initial reports on 9-1-1 said a man was stabbed. When officers arrived, they secured the scene and discovered the suspect fled the scene.
WHITNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County couple arrested in meth trafficking operation

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation.  Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation.  Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant.  Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
TexasHighways

The History of Glen Rose Can Be Told Through Its Prehistoric Petrified Wood

Tucked along the meandering Paluxy River and among rugged, low-slung limestone cliffs, the village of Glen Rose has long attracted travelers as a natural wonderland. Tonkawa and Caddo peoples, followed by Western settlers, were drawn to the picturesque valley by its healthful sulfur springs and flowing artesian wells. As the automobile revolutionized personal travel in the early 20th century—and as ancient dinosaur tracks were discovered throughout the area—tourists flocked to Glen Rose. People spoke of it as a kind of geologic paradise.
GLEN ROSE, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Bosque County drug bust

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in a Walnut Springs drug bust. Investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday at 168 W. Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts, as well as the trafficking of narcotics.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

National Vietnam War Museum to hold grand opening

The National Vietnam War Museum began with a garden, a stark contrast to the story it tells inside a 20,000-square-foot chamber that will open Saturday in a 10 a.m. public ceremony. “We didn’t know how to build a museum,” 24-year Army veteran Jim Messinger said of himself and fellow helicopter...
MINERAL WELLS, TX

