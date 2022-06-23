ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Coffee with a Cop:” RPD invites community for coffee

By George Gandy, Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Officers with the Rochester Police Department announced they are again working with the program “Coffee with a Cop” to hold conversations with city residents on Wednesday and on Tuesday, June 23.

Organizers said people in the Rochester area are invited to have informal, informative, and productive conversations with officers from RPD, as well as to share any concerns.

RPD invites community for coffee

The program was first launched in Hawthorne, California in 2011 when the Hawthorne Police Department was looking for ways to interact with the community and build trust.

Rochester’s Ugly Duck Coffee named New York state’s best coffee shop

Since then, according to the organization , Coffee with a Cop events are held in all 50 states and are considered one of the most successful police programs across the country.

The event will be held at 1872 Cafe on West Main Street on Wednesday and at Donuts Delite on Culver Road on July 23.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

