Nearly $100K Stolen from NBA Legend's Home

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago

Former NBA player and Atlanta Hawks television analyst Vince Carter's home was burglarized.

The home of NBA legend and television broadcaster Vince Carter was broken into late Sunday night. Henri Hollis of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution documented the dramatic events. Carter’s wife, Sondi Carter, hid in the closet with their two sons while she called 911. A neighborhood patrol officer, who was also the first Atlanta police officer to arrive, saw a man fleeing the home but was not able to apprehend him.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta police made the report public. Officers arrived at Carter's Buckhead mansion Sunday night and found guns and cash scattered on the ground outside after a masked man fled to a waiting SUV.

Although more than $16,000 was recovered from the ground in front of the Tuxedo Park home, Carter told police it was a small portion of $100,000 cash he kept in a bag in a closet.

According to the report, a front window of the 10,000-square-foot main house had been smashed. Outside the window, officers found “a large amount of $100 bills spilled on the ground,” along with a gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine.

Vince Carter laughing with Dominique Wilkins at the 2019 NBA Media Day.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found the home owned by Vince Carter sits on nearly 1.5 acres of land, was built in 2016, and sold to Carter for nearly $7 million in August 2020, according to Fulton County property records.

You can read Hollis' entire article here . We hate that Carter and his family had to endure such an experience, but are glad they are physically safe. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Comments / 136

Cleon Bethea
1d ago

robbing, killing, and car jacking going to at a all time high this summer. GOVERNMENT GOT WORK TO DO... AFGHANISTAN AND Ukraine GOT HELP, WHAT ABOUT THE PPL IN AMERICA?

Reply(6)
35
steve austin
1d ago

I'm just here for the clowns comments, that will be saying what the next man should be doing with his money or why he had that much in his house! Last I checked, you can do whatever you like with your money you earned!

Reply(4)
22
Christina Lyde
1d ago

Sounds suspicious to me. Why so much money in a bag in the house. Someone who knows him would know that.

Reply(18)
53
 

