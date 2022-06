Wisconsin dipped into SEC country Wednesday for a nice pickup to the 2023 recruiting class. This time, the commitment comes from Jace Arnold, a cornerback out of Marietta, Georgia. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 168 lbs., Arnold has drawn Power 5 offers from across the country, including from Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, North Carolina and others.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO