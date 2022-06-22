ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black former Tesla contractor turned down $15 million award in racial harassment suit, likely setting up new trial

Cover picture for the articleA Black former contract worker at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory turned down a judge's offer for a reduced payout of $15 million in damages, thus setting the stage for a possible re-trial of his case. Tesla had requested a new trial after the man was originally awarded nearly $137 million in...

FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Rittenhouse hires Sandmann lawyer, plans to file 10 defamation lawsuits

Kyle Rittenhouse has hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer who represented Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann in his defamation lawsuits against NBC-Universal, CNN and the Washington Post. McMurtry said this week he expects Rittenhouse will have “at least 10” defamation lawsuits against prominent figures and companies – including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg – for their comments about the exonerated teen.
LAW
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court rules detained foreign nationals in U.S. illegally can’t file class action lawsuits

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally and detained on immigration charges can’t file class action lawsuits. The court ruled 6-3 in Garland v. Aleman Gonzalez with Justice Samuel Alito writing for the majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a partial dissent with Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer joining.
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie notebook reveals Gabby Petito ‘murder confession’ as he wrote he ‘ended vlogger’s life to end her pain’

BRIAN Laundrie admitted to "ending" Gabby Petito's life, calling it a "merciful murder" as his mysterious journal containing his confession is revealed. Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. In the journal, obtained by The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Law enforcement is tracking calls for Buffalo-inspired attacks on Juneteenth

Law enforcement is tracking online calls for violent attacks targeting Juneteenth events and inspired by the Buffalo, N.Y., shooting, according to intelligence bulletins obtained by Yahoo News. The bulletins detail several posts widely circulated in white supremacist online forums calling for attacks on events related to the June 19 federal...
BUFFALO, NY
Ars Technica

Ex-Tesla worker who suffered racist abuse rejects $15M award, seeks new trial

A former Tesla worker who won a racial discrimination case against the company has rejected a $15 million payout and will seek a new damages trial. A jury had awarded plaintiff Owen Diaz $137 million in October 2021, but in April, a federal judge reduced the payout to $15 million. In that ruling, US District Judge William Orrick rejected Tesla's claim that it is not liable for the "disturbing" racist abuse suffered by Diaz, who is Black, but found that the jury overreached in its damages calculation.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Tesla Employee Rejects $15M Racism Suit Award After Judge Slashes Massive Payout

A $137 million payout awarded by a jury over an allegation of racism at Tesla was slashed to $15 million by a judge—and now the plaintiff has turned every cent of it down. Attorneys for Owen Diaz, a former elevator operator at the company, called the payout reduction unjust in a statement filed in San Francisco court on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News. Diaz plans to seek a new trial, his lawyer told the outlet, five years after filing his original complaint against Tesla, which described a hostile work environment rife with racial slurs, swastikas, and caricatures. ““Mr. Diaz seeks to restore a fair and just punitive damages award that will punish and deter Tesla for the racist conduct to which Mr. Diaz was subjected and to prevent future harassment from occurring,” attorney Larry Organ said in an emailed statement. U.S. District Judge William Orrick lowered the jury payout in April, roughly six months after Diaz was awarded the original $137 million verdict.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

Criminal Libel Law, Partly Coming Back in Washington State in Harassment Order Cases

A new Washington statute related to protection orders, which will become effective July 1, provides:. In issuing any type of protection order, other than an extreme risk protection order, the court shall have broad discretion to grant such relief as the court deems proper, including … an order restricting the respondent from … making harassing or libelous communications about the petitioner to third parties, or making false reports to investigative agencies.
WASHINGTON STATE

