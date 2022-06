Created by Stephen Carpenter and Jim Kouf & David Greenwalt, Grimm is a fantasy police procedural drama tv series. The show is about a Portland detective Nicholas Burkhardt who discovers he is a Grimm. As a Grimm, it is his responsibility to keep a balance between humanity and mythological creatures, known as Wesen. The show was a huge success when it first aired on NBC. Even though the show ended in 2017, it still has a massive fan following who love the deftness with which the show combines the police procedural elements with darker fantasy elements. If you are looking for TV shows like Grimm, we have some suggestions at hand. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Grimm’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

