Fort Wayne, IN

Legends, Starfires win OPS Summit City Shootout

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side topped Bishop Luers 22-6 for the large school division championship while South Adams bested Concordia 25-10 for the small school title at the annual Optimum Performance Sports 7-on-7 Summit City Shootout on Wednesday at Carroll High School.

For North Side, it marked the second year in a row they’ve won the title in the large division. With new quarterback Bohde Dickerson guiding the offense, star receiver Brauntae Johsnon hauled in an early touchdown for the Legends to set the tone.

In the small school division, quarterback Owen Wanner and receiver Silas Loshe proved to be a deadly combination for the Starfires, as Grant Moser’s team turned in a solid performance to top a Concordia team led by Tim Mannigel in his second stint on the sidelines for the Cadets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#Optimum#Cadets#American Football#Highschoolsports#North Side#Carroll High School#Nexstar Media Inc
