The 2021-22 NBA season is over, but Warriors superstar Steph Curry's spirit is very much alive in the WNBA. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu drained a deep three with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia on Friday night and, in the most iconic way possible, hit Curry’s signature “night night” celebration.

COLLEGE PARK, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO