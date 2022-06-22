ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, TX

Dubliners help pinned man

A group of Dublin business leaders leapt into action Friday afternoon when they heard someone in need of help. According to Dublin Police Chief Cameron Ray, a subject had parked at Stone’s Auto and attempted to leave...

brownwoodnews.com

Fire Damages Brownwood Apartment, Displaces Other Residents

Units of the Brownwood Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a fire in an apartment in south Brownwood. At about 9:00 pm firefighters responded to the Southside Village Apartments, Apartment 408. According to Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond, the fire started in the kitchen area. The fire was brought under...
BROWNWOOD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Palo Pinto Dempsey Fire Has Consumed Nearly 12,000 Acres

A wildfire in Palo Pinto County has consumed thousands of acres and prompted evacuations, authorities say. The fire, dubbed the Dempsey Fire, consumed 11,600 acres by Saturday evening in a rural area west of Mineral Wells and was still only 12% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. According to...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
theflashtoday.com

Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Friday shooting

(Updated 5:45 p.m. || 6:20 p.m. || 6:51 p.m.) First responders were dispatched to a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting in the county before noon on Friday, June 24. According to Erath County Chief Deputy Jeremy Woodruff, “Shortly after noon today (6/24), deputies from Earth County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a location off of FM 3025 in Erath County. Deputies were told the victim was in route to the hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound.”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County couple arrested in meth trafficking operation

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Parker County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit has made two arrests in a months-long investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking operation.  Just under one pound of methamphetamine was seized as well as a loaded .9mm pistol, a 2010 truck and over $9,000 in cash, according to The Parker County Sheriff's Office.Trent Whitten, 31 and Josie Hadden, 21, were identified as being involved with the illegal narcotics distribution operation.  Whitten was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Whitten was also arrested on two outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond on a parole violation warrant.  Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that an anonymous tip led to the investigation. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Bosque County drug bust

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in a Walnut Springs drug bust. Investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday at 168 W. Norway Street in Walnut Springs following an investigation into recent burglaries and thefts, as well as the trafficking of narcotics.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
ourbigescape.com

17 Free Dinosaur Valley State Park Boondocking Locations

Today, we want to tell you about our boondocking trip to Dinosaur Valley State Park State Park. Although it seems strange to assume that dinosaurs previously roamed this region of the world, the idea of standing where dinosaurs once roamed and where their footprints were found is what brings so many visitors to Texas’ incredible Dinosaur Valley State Park State Park year after year.
GLEN ROSE, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

National Vietnam War Museum to hold grand opening

The National Vietnam War Museum began with a garden, a stark contrast to the story it tells inside a 20,000-square-foot chamber that will open Saturday in a 10 a.m. public ceremony. “We didn’t know how to build a museum,” 24-year Army veteran Jim Messinger said of himself and fellow helicopter...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
koxe.com

Shaw’s Backyard to Open Saturday

Shaw’s Marketplace, in downtown Brownwood, has announced through their social media that Shaw’s Backyard will officially open this Saturday, June 25th. They invite everyone to come stroll around The Brownwood Artisan Market, grab some coffee or lunch and enjoy being outside with friends and family. They have multiple lounge areas, yard games and misters to keep you cool on these hot summer afternoons. Shaw’s Backyard will be open during Shaw’s Marketplace hours with the exception of special events. The location is 508 North Center Avenue.
BROWNWOOD, TX

