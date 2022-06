INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused of killing two people in separate crashes is out of jail after posting bond. 55-year-old Kelli Anderson is awaiting trial after being charged with reckless homicide and six counts of criminal recklessness in connection with a crash involving multiple cars that killed a mother of four. She was not charged following another crash that killed an Indianapolis emergency room doctor.

