COLUMBIA — It may be summer vacation, but the learning doesn’t stop for mid-Missouri educators. Teachers, counselors and administrators from Columbia Public Schools spent a week learning about in-demand jobs in a variety of fields through the Show-Me Careers Educator Experience. Show-Me Careers is a program of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and this is the first year the Columbia Chamber of Commerce has co-hosted the event for local educators.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO