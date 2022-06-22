The Dublin High School

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).

BURLESON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO