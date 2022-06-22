ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, TX

The Dublin High School

dublincitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dublin High School varsity Cheerleaders performed well and received many accolades last week as they attended a 3-day cheer camp at Tarleton State University. Multiple cheerleaders were nominated as All-American Cheerleaders (and All-American Mascot) across all three days with Joli St....

www.dublincitizen.com

CBS DFW

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting, car crash in Burleson

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).
BURLESON, TX
CBS DFW

Crash off Lake Worth bridge closes 3 lanes on east I-820

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Three lanes on east I-820 were closed today after an RV crashed on a bridge over Lake Worth, police said.Fort Worth police said the RV was pulling a jet ski when it struck a wall and overturned around the Heron Street exit.The RV was partially hanging off of the bridge and blocking off three lanes. As of 6:00 p.m., traffic was still on going through a single lane. Police said the jet ski landed in the water.There were no injuries, and police did not indicate that anyone else was involved.Police are still investigating what caused the accident.
LAKE WORTH, TX

