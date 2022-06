The public has had quite a bit to say about Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka in recent weeks. The Hip Hop couple not only gained fame thanks to the rapper's talents, but they often shared portions of their personal lives with the world via social media. The Gates' were known for their unconventional relationship and didn't have any concerns about addressing it publicly, but after Kevin Gates was spotted with Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, the rumor mill was fueled with gossip.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO