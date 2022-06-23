ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Hayes Brings All Six Kids Onstage

By Holly Haze
 2 days ago

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

For a show in New York last week, Walker Hayes brought all six of his kids on stage.  They helped him do the TikTok dance for his song, “Fancy Like.” Fans loved the moment and talked about it on social media.  One wrote, “Love how @walkerhayes makes it a family affair. His kids doing the #fancylike dance was so cute in Buffalo.”

Walker and his family have shared many dance videos on social media and have quite the following as a result.

Our very own Madison James has talked to Walker several times. Check our Instagram to see past interviews @mix1079charlotte

What TikTok dances are you currently learning?

A post shared by Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes)

