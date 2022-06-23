ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers exercise 4th year option on forward Dean Wade

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0ygM_0gJ9KTrf00

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade.

He made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team’s resurgence.

Wade averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in 51 games last season before suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He missed the final 15 games.

The 6-foot-9 Wade had been valuable as a fill-in starter and the Cavs missed him down the stretch.

Wade gives the Cavs depth along with size and another outside shooter.

He made 43 percent of his 3-pointers in his last 12 starts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Teens throw illegal party in $8M home: Deputies

SEASIDE, Fla. (WKRG) — An $8 million home in the WaterColor community near Seaside was broken into and damaged over the weekend, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Video released by WCSO shows hundreds of teenagers fighting and partying inside the luxury home on June 18. Videos and pictures can be found here. WKRG […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Wade
The Spun

Cavs Reportedly Agree To Trade Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavs will acquire the Sacramento Kings' 49th overall pick in tonight's draft in exchange for the rights to 26-year-old forward Sasha Vezenkov. Vezenkov was named first-team All-EuroLeague this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers land standout forward in trade with Eastern Conference team

Damian Lillard appears to be getting some reinforcements for next season. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Jerami Grant in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. Portland will be sending a 2025 first-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) to Detroit as part of the deal. The two teams will also be swapping 2022 second-round picks, and Detroit will get the most favorable of two 2026 second-round picks between Portland and New Orleans.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy