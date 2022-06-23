Cavaliers exercise 4th year option on forward Dean Wade
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade.
He made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team’s resurgence.
Wade averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in 51 games last season before suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He missed the final 15 games.
The 6-foot-9 Wade had been valuable as a fill-in starter and the Cavs missed him down the stretch.
Wade gives the Cavs depth along with size and another outside shooter.
He made 43 percent of his 3-pointers in his last 12 starts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0