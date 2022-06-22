ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, TX

New EDC executive director takes reins

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dublin business community may recognize a familiar face with new Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Amy Wright. Wright, who is no relation to former EDC Executive Director Karen Wright, worked at the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) housed at Tarleton State University. As a business advisor for the SBDC, she...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Palo Pinto Dempsey Fire Has Consumed Nearly 12,000 Acres

A wildfire in Palo Pinto County has consumed thousands of acres and prompted evacuations, authorities say. The fire, dubbed the Dempsey Fire, consumed 11,600 acres by Saturday evening in a rural area west of Mineral Wells and was still only 12% contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. According to...
PALO PINTO COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report Issued

The following weekly COVID report for Brown County was issued Thursday evening, June 23. In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Shaw’s Backyard to Open Saturday

Shaw’s Marketplace, in downtown Brownwood, has announced through their social media that Shaw’s Backyard will officially open this Saturday, June 25th. They invite everyone to come stroll around The Brownwood Artisan Market, grab some coffee or lunch and enjoy being outside with friends and family. They have multiple lounge areas, yard games and misters to keep you cool on these hot summer afternoons. Shaw’s Backyard will be open during Shaw’s Marketplace hours with the exception of special events. The location is 508 North Center Avenue.
BROWNWOOD, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

National Vietnam War Museum to hold grand opening

The National Vietnam War Museum began with a garden, a stark contrast to the story it tells inside a 20,000-square-foot chamber that will open Saturday in a 10 a.m. public ceremony. “We didn’t know how to build a museum,” 24-year Army veteran Jim Messinger said of himself and fellow helicopter...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting, car crash in Burleson

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).
BURLESON, TX

