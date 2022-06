A Cross County, Arkansas deputy is lucky to be alive after being dragged by a vehicle in an Exxon gas station following a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to Kark news. It happened in Cherry Valley north of Wynne, but it didn’t end there. The driver then led officers on a three-county chase all the way to Jonesboro. The jeep with obvious damage to the driver’s side front door was seen racing through Jonesboro.

CROSS COUNTY, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO