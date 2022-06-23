ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: LA Team President Calls Out Lineup for 'lack of consistency'

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman talked about the offense's lack of production.

The Dodgers lineup hasn't been the potent group that it was at the start of the MLB season. Some of that is due to injury, but fact is, the Dodgers batting order hasn't piled up runs this month and has sputtered at times.

For the month of June, the Dodgers rank 17th in wRC+ (102) and 17th in OPS (.711). They're outside of the top-ten in walk rate (8.1%), which is rare for LA, and have the 12th highest strikeout rate (22.5%).

For those that enjoy more traditional stats, the Dodgers are 27th in runs scored.

The players have addressed the team's run production or lack thereof. So has manager Dave Roberts and so has team president Andrew Friedman (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett ).

“I just think there’s a lack of consistency. Obviously we appreciate that there are ebbs and flows. We felt we had the lineup depth that could withstand a couple guys going through those ebbs and still be pretty consistent."

Now with Mookie Betts out indefinitely with a cracked rib, the Dodgers will need someone like the struggling Justin Turner to start to turn his season around.

Tuesday was a step in that direction. Trea Turner went 4-for-5 in the leadoff spot with Freddie Freeman and Will Smith batting behind him. Freeman and Smith combined for seven RBI in the the Dodgers 8-2 win over the Reds. Justin Turner missed a home run by inches and had to settle for a double. The Dodgers captain went 2-for-4 on the day.

With the NL West race tightening up, the Dodgers will need their bats to do the heavy lifting.

