Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh man who described himself as 'the next mass shooter' indicted by federal grand jury

By Kelli Arseneau, Oshkosh Northwestern
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE – A 53-year-old Oshkosh man who reportedly described himself as "the next mass shooter" was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin, on June 4, an individual contacted the Omro Police Department and reported that Whittier P. Ives was loading ammunition, magazines and a long gun into his vehicle.

Ives reportedly showed the individual a picture of a person on his phone and stated plans to "kill him, along with another person and a bunch of other people," according to court documents. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ives stated that he knew the individuals were at that time in a "club in Appleton," and said he "had nothing to live for" and "will be the next mass shooter."

After receiving the tip, Omro law enforcement found a vehicle matching the description of Ives' vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, during which they uncovered boxes of ammunition, numerous magazines and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ives is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a court-ordered mental health commitment issued by a Winnebago County judge in April, as well as prior felony convictions in California.

A federal indictment means a grand jury decided there is enough evidence to charge an individual with a crime. If convicted of possessing the firearm, Ives may face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Ives also faces multiple charges related to the incident in Winnebago County, including two felony charges for unlawfully possessing a firearm and one felony charge for making terrorist threats.

The Omro Police Department and Green Bay Resident Agency of the FBI investigated the case. It will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David R. Humble.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh man who described himself as 'the next mass shooter' indicted by federal grand jury

